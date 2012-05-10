FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-30-year Treasury bond prices trade a point lower
May 10, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-30-year Treasury bond prices trade a point lower

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices briefly traded a point lower on Thursday in the wake of government data showing new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged down last week.

After trading a point lower in price, 30-year bonds were down 29/32 in price to yield 3.07 percent, up from 3.03 percent late Wednesday. Bond yields traded as high as 3.08 percent on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year notes were trading with a yield of 1.89 percent, up from a high yield of 1.855 percent in an auction of $24 billion of the securities on Wednesday.

