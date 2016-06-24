FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading resumes in S&P 500, Nasdaq futures after breakers triggered
#Market News
June 24, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Trading resumes in S&P 500, Nasdaq futures after breakers triggered

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - E-mini futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq resumed trading early on Friday and were down nearly 5 percent after earlier hitting overnight limit thresholds following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The drastic slump in index futures suggested Wall Street would open with deep losses. Futures on the Dow Jones industrial average fell 3.7 percent as investors feared Britain's exit from the European Union could shock the world's economy. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Kim Coghill)

