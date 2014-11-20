FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman sees S&P at 2100 at end of 2015, 5 pct total return
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 20, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman sees S&P at 2100 at end of 2015, 5 pct total return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs expects modest returns for the S&P 500 in 2015, with the index ending the year at 2100, but still believes volatility will remain low, making it difficult for active managers.

In a 40-page research outlook released Thursday, strategist David Kostin said the S&P’s P/E will stop expanding, as earnings rise 5 percent and as price increases are quite slow.

The median 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for an S&P stock is currently at 17, a level exceeded only 15 percent of the time over the past 40 years.

“We expect the P/E will contract and the index will slip during the second half of 2015 as the Fed takes its first step in the long-awaited tightening cycle,” the firm wrote. (Reporting By David Gaffen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.