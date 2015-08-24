U.S. muni prices soar, dropping yields as much as 7 basis points

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices climbed on Monday, dropping yields as much as 7 basis points in the wake of falling stocks, according to a preliminary market read by Municipal Market Data (MMD).

“It’s primarily the debacle going on in the U.S. stock market,” said MMD analyst Randy Smolik, adding that munis’ relative cheapness to U.S. Treasuries was also making tax-exempt debt issued by states, cities, schools and others attractive.