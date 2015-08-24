FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. muni prices soar, dropping yields as much as 7 basis points
August 24, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. muni prices soar, dropping yields as much as 7 basis points

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices climbed on Monday, dropping yields as much as 7 basis points in the wake of falling stocks, according to a preliminary market read by Municipal Market Data (MMD).

“It’s primarily the debacle going on in the U.S. stock market,” said MMD analyst Randy Smolik, adding that munis’ relative cheapness to U.S. Treasuries was also making tax-exempt debt issued by states, cities, schools and others attractive.

Reporting By Karen Pierog, Editing by Franklin Paul

