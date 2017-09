June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal bond prices added to losses from Thursday, falling sharply in early trading on Friday, according to a preliminary read by Municipal Market Data.

The price drop pushed yields up 5 to 20 basis points on MMD’s benchmark triple-A scale. Yields on top-rated muni bonds due in 10 and 30 years spiked 20 basis points on Thursday to 2.48 percent and 3.78 percent, respectively, on the prospect the U.S. Federal Reserve could change course as the economy improves.