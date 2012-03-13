FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. rates futures hold at lower levels after FOMC
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. rates futures hold at lower levels after FOMC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Short-term U.S. interest rates futures held steady at lower levels on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve kept its pledge, as expected, to keep policy rates exceptionally low until at least late 2014 in a bid to support the economy.

The U.S. central bank, however, offered no hint it would soon embark on a third round of quantitative easing, in which they would buy more bonds to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Eurodollar futures for December 2012 delivery last traded down 1.5 basis points at 99.455, while December 2013 Eurodollar contracts were down 3 basis points at 99.215 after touching a session low of 99.20 shortly after the release of the Fed policy statement.

