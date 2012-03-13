FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deferred U.S. rates futures fall to session lows
March 13, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 6 years

Deferred U.S. rates futures fall to session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates market action)

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Deferred short-term U.S. interest rates extended earlier losses on Tuesday, touching session lows as Wall Street stocks added to initial gains in the wake of a Federal Reserve statement that acknowledged a strengthening U.S. economy.

The sell-off in Eurodollar futures for delivery in 2014 and beyond <0#ED:> accelerated as the further rise on Wall Street stoked selling in these latter interest rate contracts.

December 2014 Eurodollar futures, for example, last traded down 8 basis points at 98.73 after touching a session low of 98.71, matching their lowest level in almost three weeks. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

