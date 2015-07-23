Maryland man charged with death of boy beaten over cake

(Reuters) - A Maryland man has been charged with handcuffing and fatally beating his girlfriend’s 9-year-old son over a missing piece of birthday cake, according to court records.

The suspect, Robert Wilson, 30, of Hagerstown, was charged with second-degree murder by a Washington County grand jury on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that Wilson handcuffed and beat Jack Garcia on June 30 when he took a piece of birthday cake without permission at the home in Hagerstown, about 50 miles northwest of Washington. Jack died on July 5 at a Washington hospital.

Jack’s mother, Oriana Garcia, 26, and his uncle, Jacob Barajas, 23, had earlier been charged with second-degree murder and child abuse. The grand jury added charges of assault and child neglect, Washington County Circuit Court records show.

Police say Garcia did not allow emergency responders to provide medical treatment to her son after knowing he was beaten.

Before the grand jury indictment, Wilson had been charged with child abuse, assault, endangerment and neglect.

Lawyers for Wilson, Garcia and Barajas did not respond to requests for comment.