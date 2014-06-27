FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maryland fast-food customer gets a bag of pot with her fries
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BNYForesight
June 27, 2014 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Maryland fast-food customer gets a bag of pot with her fries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - A Maryland woman who ordered a meal at a Sonic Corp fast-food restaurant got something extra with her French fries - a bag of marijuana.

Carla McFarland, 35, of Frederick, Maryland, and her children, ages 6 and 8, were about to eat a chicken strips lunch on Thursday when she discovered a small, green plastic bag of marijuana in her fries, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Lieutenant Jennifer Bailey said on Friday no arrests had been made and the incident is under investigation.

McFarland posted about her find on Facebook, along with a photo of the bag.

“I order, food comes, I open a bag and this is what I see after 3 double takes ... yes that’s what it is,” she wrote.

McFarland said a Sonic employee claimed ownership of the marijuana and was promptly fired. McFarland also called police.

Sonic spokesman Patrick Lenow said restaurant management contacted police and was cooperating with authorities.

“The employee involved is no longer associated with the company, and the franchisee is conducting an investigation to ensure the issue is fully resolved,” he said in a statement.

The Frederick franchise location opened last month.

Possession of small amounts of marijuana is a misdemeanor in Maryland. (Reporting by John Clarke; Editing by Ian Simpson and Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.