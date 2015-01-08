WASHINGTON Jan 8 A Maryland politician who said
he would sue a newspaper if it printed his name, Kirby Delauter,
has apologized after his threat garnered national attention, the
targeted newspaper reported on Thursday.
Delauter, a Republican member of the Frederick County
Council, on Saturday said in a Facebook posting that he would
sue the Frederick News-Post if it used his name without
permission.
"Of course, as I am an elected official, the Frederick
News-Post has the right to use my name in any article related to
the running of the county - that comes with the job," Delauter
wrote in a statement carried in an online News-Post story.
"So yes, my statement to the Frederick News-Post regarding
the use of my name was wrong and inappropriate."
Delauter, a second-term member of the county council, was
angered by a story about a flap over the council's parking
spaces and office keys.
In a Facebook posting, he wrote, "Use my name again
unauthorized and you'll be paying for an attorney."
The 30,000-circulation daily paper responded with a story
and an editorial headlined "Kirby Delauter, Kirby Delauter,
Kirby Delauter" that used his full name 25 times. In an
acrostic, the first letter of each paragraph also spelled out
Delauter's name.
The dispute went viral on the Internet, showing up on news
sites and the hashtag #kirbydelauter trending on Twitter.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; editing by Gunna Dickson)