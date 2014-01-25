Three dead in shooting at mall in Maryland -police

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Three people died in a shooting at a large shopping center outside of Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, and police asked people inside the mall to stay in place while it was searched.

One of the dead at the Mall in Columbia in Columbia, Maryland, was found near a gun and ammunition, Howard County Police said on Twitter.

The person’s identity was unknown, police said.

The sprawling shopping center with about 200 stores is located about 30 miles (48 km) north of Washington D.C. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by James Dalgleish)