'No known relationship' between Maryland mall shooter, victims -police
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2014 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

'No known relationship' between Maryland mall shooter, victims -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - There is “no known relationship” between the gunman and the two people he killed at a Maryland mall, police said on Sunday.

“We are continuing to look for that motive,” Howard County Police Chief Bill McMahon told a news conference the day after police said Darion Marcus Aguilar killed a young man and young woman at a mall in Columbia, Maryland, before apparently killing himself.

“We have no known relationship between the victims and our shooter,” McMahon said.

Aguilar, 19, had no criminal record, McMahon said, adding authorities had retrieved a journal from the gunman’s home, in which “he does express some general unhappiness with his life.” (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Jim Loney)

