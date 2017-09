Jan 20 (Reuters) - Massachusetts has a $765 million budget deficit this fiscal year due to over spending by state government, Governor Charlie Baker said on Tuesday.

Tax revenue has come in “pretty much on benchmark” at an increase of about 4.5 percent from last year. But spending will rise by 7.3 percent, Baker said. Next month, Baker must propose a budget for fiscal 2016, which begins July 1. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)