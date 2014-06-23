FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. mayors call on courts to support gay marriage
June 23, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. mayors call on courts to support gay marriage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. mayors called on courts to allow gay marriage, passing a resolution at their annual meeting in Dallas on Monday that aims to put pressure on judges facing decisions on whether to allow same-sex marriages in various states.

“The United States Conference of Mayors reaffirms its support of the freedom to marry for same-sex couples and urges the federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, to speedily bring national resolution by ruling in favor of the freedom to marry nationwide,” said the resolution

The resolution was passed on a voice vote.

Same-sex marriage is legal in 19 states plus the District of Columbia. That number would jump sharply if federal court rulings striking down bans in several states are upheld on appeal. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin)

