S&P cuts municipal bond insurer MBIA into junk

March 1 (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s cut its financial strength rating on MBIA Insurance Corp by three notches to CCC from B with a negative outlook, the rating agency said late on Thursday.

The financial rating strength of MBIA’s unit National Public Finance Guarantee Corp was also lowered to BB from BBB with a developing rating.

The rating agency said MBIA’s liquidity position and the capital adequacy position and risk profile of National Public finance have weakened.

“Our rating action on MBIA Corp. reflects our view that the company will likely come under regulatory control over the next 12 months,” said S&P’s analyst David Veno in a statement.

“MBIA Corp.’s commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio has experienced significant deterioration in recent months, leading to the probability that claim payments could begin in the near term,” S&P added.