Canada plans retaliation against U.S. after WTO meat ruling
May 18, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Canada plans retaliation against U.S. after WTO meat ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada plans to seek permission to retaliate against U.S. imports after a World Trade Organization ruling that U.S. meat labeling laws are discriminatory, Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Monday.

“In light of the final ruling, and due to the fact that the United States has continued to discriminate against Canadian livestock products, Canada will be seeking authority from the WTO to use retaliatory measures on U.S. agricultural and non-agricultural products,” the minister said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)

