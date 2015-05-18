Canada plans retaliation against U.S. after WTO meat ruling

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Canada plans to seek permission to retaliate against U.S. imports after a World Trade Organization ruling that U.S. meat labeling laws are discriminatory, Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Monday.

“In light of the final ruling, and due to the fact that the United States has continued to discriminate against Canadian livestock products, Canada will be seeking authority from the WTO to use retaliatory measures on U.S. agricultural and non-agricultural products,” the minister said in a statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)