Republican lawmaker says must avoid "trade war" over meat labels

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway on Monday called for swift action to avoid a “trade war” after the United States lost a trade dispute with Mexico and Canada over meat labeling.

Conaway, a Republican, said he had asked committee members to a meeting on Wednesday to try to resolve the issue.

“As retaliation by Canada and Mexico becomes a reality, it is more important now than ever to act quickly to avoid a protracted trade war with our two largest trade partners,” he said in a statement.