U.S. lawmakers vote to scrap meat labeling laws

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to repeal meat labeling laws after losing a battle with Canada and Mexico that could expose the United States to $3 billion in trade sanctions, but which were widely backed by U.S. consumer groups.

The House voted to repeal country-of-origin labeling (COOL) rules on beef, pork and poultry, after the World Trade Organization ruled they discriminated against imported meat.

The Senate must still approve the repeal. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)