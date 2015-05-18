U.S. loses WTO appeal in meat label dispute with Canada, Mexico

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The United States has lost a battle with Canada and Mexico over meat labeling and will consult with Congress and the public over next steps, a U.S Trade Representative official said on Monday.

USTR Chief Counsel Tim Reif said he was disappointed the World Trade Organization confirmed an earlier ruling that country-of-origin labeling (COOL) rules illegally discriminate against imported livestock, rejecting a U.S. appeal.

The move opens the door to trade sanctions against the United States although U.S. lawmakers have signaled they plan to repeal the laws, requiring retailers such as grocery stores to list the country of origin on meat.

“We are considering all options going forward, and will continue to consult with members of Congress and interested members of the public regarding possible next steps,” Reif said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)