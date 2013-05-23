FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. revises meat-labeling rules to satisfy WTO ruling
May 23, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. revises meat-labeling rules to satisfy WTO ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - Meat packers will be required
to explicitly list the origin of beef, pork and chicken sold in
U.S. grocery stores, the government said on Thursday, a
regulation intended to resolve years of disputes with Canada and
Mexico.
    The Obama administration unveiled the new rule on the final
day to comply with a World Trade Organization decision, issued
in June 2012, that upheld complaints by the trading partners
that the original U.S. rules damaged their livestock sales.
    Under the new country-of-origin labeling (COOL) regulation,
labels will carry legends such as "Born, Raised and Slaughtered
in the United States" for U.S. animals. Meat from other
countries could carry labels such as, for example, "Born in
Mexico, Raised and Slaughtered in the United States."
    No commingling of meat from various nations will be allowed.
    In the original rule, which took effect in March 2009,
packages could carry labels saying the meat was from the United
States and other nations.
    COOL was backed by U.S. consumer groups and some of the
largest U.S. farm groups. It was opposed by trade groups
representing U.S. cattle and hog producers and foodmakers.
    Meat exporters in Canada and Mexico have said the rules
would cut into cattle and hog shipments to the United States.
The Canadian government has threatened a possible retaliatory
strike against U.S. imports. 

 (Reporting by Charles Abbott;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

