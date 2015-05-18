FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico, Canada urge U.S. to scrap meat label rules after WTO ruling
May 18, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico, Canada urge U.S. to scrap meat label rules after WTO ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, 18 may (Reuters) - The governments of Mexico and Canada urged the United States to scrap its meat label rules in the wake of a ruling by the World Trade Organization (WTO), the countries said in a joint statement on Monday.

The United States lost its WTO appeal with Canada and Mexico over the country-of-origin labeling rules, the trade body said on Monday, ruling that the requirements illegally discriminate against imported livestock.

The Mexican-Canadian statement added that the two countries will also seek WTO authorization for retaliatory measures against U.S. exports. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

