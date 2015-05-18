FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico also to seek retaliation against US goods -joint statement
May 18, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico also to seek retaliation against US goods -joint statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Mexico will also seek permission to retaliate against U.S. goods after a World Trade Organization ruling against U.S. meat labeling, the country said in a joint statement with Canada.

“Our governments will be seeking authorization from the WTO to take retaliatory measures against U.S. exports,” Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Agriculture Minister Enrique Martinez said in a joint statement with their Canadian counterparts. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Susan Heavey)

