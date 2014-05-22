FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia firm recalls chicken breast products over undeclared allergens
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 22, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Georgia firm recalls chicken breast products over undeclared allergens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - A Georgia food products firm has recalled 23,250 pounds of fully cooked breaded chicken breast and tender products because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Wednesday.

The products from Prime Pak Foods of Gainesville, Georgia, “were formulated with eggs, milk and wheat, known allergens which are not declared on the product label,” the USDA said in a statement.

The recalled products, produced from June 5, 2013, to March 21, 2014, were mislabeled by Prime Pak and not sold at retail stores. They were distributed to hotels, restaurants and other institutions across the country, the agency added.

The USDA said neither it nor the company had received any reports of adverse reactions as a result of consumption of the products.

The affected products bear the establishment number “P-9165” inside the USDA mark of inspection. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.