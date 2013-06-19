FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas meat packer recalls ground beef for possible E.coli
June 19, 2013

June 19 (Reuters) - A Kansas meat processing plant has
voluntarily recalled about 23,000 lbs of raw ground beef that
may be contaminated with E.coli bacteria, according to a company
press release. 
    "We are working closely with authorities to investigate this
matter and are contacting our customers who have purchased this
product," National Beef Packing Company said in a statement.
    USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service and the company have
received no reports of illnesses linked with eating the product.
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that
the Liberal, Kansas beef packing facility implemented a region
recall of the product following a positive test for E. coli
O157:H7 through routine monitoring.
    The ground beef has a use by/sell by date of June 14, 2013.
It was produced on May 25, 2013 and shipped to Texas, Tennessee,
Kansas, Mississippi, Illinois, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana,
Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Arizona.
    Product was shipped in clear 10-lb packages to a limited
number of wholesale and food service distributors and military
commissaries in 70-lb boxes.    

 (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Leslie
Gevirtz)

