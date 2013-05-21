FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. not respecting WTO ruling on meat labeling -Mexico

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with agriculture minister's quotes)
    By Adriana Barrera
    MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - The United States is not
respecting a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling on meat
labeling, Mexico's Agriculture Minister Enrique Martinez said on
Tuesday, saying it was hurting local industry.
    The WTO ruled in late June last year that a U.S. program for
labeling imported meat unfairly discriminated against Mexico and
Canada, putting pressure on the United States to bring the
scheme in line with global country-of-origin meat-labeling
rules.
    "We can't understand why once the very WTO ... issues a
ruling, the government of the United States does not respect
it," Martinez said.
    "We have talked with beef producers in the United States and
Canada, and totally agree this is an arbitrary decision and
means discrimination against Mexican beef, which we will never
agree with and as a government will defend against."
 
    Meat exporters in Canada and Mexico say the new rules would
cut even deeper into cattle and hog shipments that have already
slumped by as much as half in the last four years.
    The Canadian government has threatened a possible
retaliatory strike against U.S. imports, and is hoping Mexico
will join it.
    The WTO Appellate Body said last year that U.S.
country-of-origin labeling rules, commonly known as COOL, were
wrong because they gave less favorable treatment to beef and
pork imported from Mexico and Canada than to U.S. meat. 
    Meat labels became mandatory in March 2009 after years of
debate. U.S. consumer and some farm groups supported the
requirement, saying consumers should have information to
distinguish between U.S. and foreign products.

 (Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernard Orr)

