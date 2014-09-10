FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former White House spokesman Jay Carney joins CNN
September 10, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Former White House spokesman Jay Carney joins CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Former White House spokesman Jay Carney has joined CNN as a political commentator, the news network said on Wednesday.

Carney, 49, resigned as President Barack Obama’s press secretary in June. He is a former Washington bureau chief for Time magazine and began as Obama’s spokesman in early 2011.

Carney’s experience as a journalist and White House press secretary “make him an invaluable voice for the network,” CNN Washington bureau chief Sam Feist said in a statement.

Carney will make his first appearance on the news network on Wednesday during coverage of Obama’s 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT on Thursday) address on the Islamic State militant group, Feist said.

Carney was replaced as press secretary by his deputy, Josh Earnest.

CNN is a unit of Time Warner Inc. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott)

