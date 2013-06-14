CBS News says reporter Attkisson's computer was hacked

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - A CBS News investigative reporter’s computer was remotely accessed by an unauthorized party several times late last year, the news organization said on Friday, citing an analysis by an outside cybersecurity firm.

The review found that Washington-based reporter Sharyl Attkisson’s computer “was accessed by an unauthorized, external, unknown party on multiple occasions late in 2012,” CBS News spokeswoman Sonya McNair said in a statement.

The forensic analysis showed the hacker appeared to have searched and extracted data, and then “used sophisticated methods” to cover up the unauthorized activity, McNair added.

McNair said CBS News is “taking steps to identify the responsible party and their method of access.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)