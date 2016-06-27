FCC chair proposes retaining most media ownership rules

WASHINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday proposed retaining most rules limiting cross ownership of newspapers, radio and TV stations in the same market, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler proposed retaining the existing rules barring companies in most instances from owning a newspaper and a broadcast TV or radio station in the same market, as well as other individual market limits on radio and TV stations with “slight modification,” according to the summary of a proposal to fellow commissioners seen by Reuters. Congress had ordered the commission in 1996 to review cross ownership rules every four years but the FCC last completed a review in 2006.