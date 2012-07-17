FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dozens arrested in U.S. Medicaid fraud probe - source
July 17, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Dozens arrested in U.S. Medicaid fraud probe - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - About 50 people were arrested across the United States early Tuesday as part of a Medicaid fraud probe involving hundreds of millions of dollars of prescription drugs, a law enforcement source said.

The alleged fraud cheated Medicaid, a government-run health insurance program for the poor and handicapped, out of tens of millions of dollars, said the source, who declined to be identified because the charges had not been made public.

The arrests included more than a dozen people in the New York City area, the source said. (Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Paul Simao)

