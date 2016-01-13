FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global mercury emissions down 30 pct as coal use drops -USGS
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 13, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

Global mercury emissions down 30 pct as coal use drops -USGS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global emissions of mercury from manmade sources fell 30 percent from 1990 to 2010, in part from decreasing use of coal, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Wednesday.

The greatest decline of the toxic pollutant was in Europe and North America, offsetting increases in Asia, the agency said, citing an international study. The findings challenge longstanding assumptions on emission trends and show that local and regional efforts can have a major impact, it said.

“This is great news for focused efforts on reducing exposure of fish, wildlife and humans to toxic mercury,” said David Krabbenhoft, a USGS scientist and one of the study’s co-authors.

A metal that poses health risks, mercury can be converted into a gas during industrial activities as well as such natural events as volcanic eruptions.

The study was carried out by the USGS, Harvard University, China’s Peking University, Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and the University of Alberta in Canada. It was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The analysis found that the drop came because mercury had been phased out of many commercial products. Controls have been put in place on coal-fired power plants that removed mercury from the coal being burned.

Many power plants also have switched to natural gas from coal, the USGS said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.