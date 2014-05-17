FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-AT&T to announce DirecTV takeover on Sunday -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Inserts dropped words)

CHICAGO, May 17 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc is set to announce its expected acquisition of top U.S. satellite TV operator DirecTV on Sunday, according to a report by online news website Buzzfeed.com.

A spokesman for AT&T said the firm would make no comment on the report. DirecTV did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AT&T has been in active discussions to buy DirecTV for nearly $50 billion, or low to mid-$90s per share, and has been working to finalize a deal in the next few weeks, Reuters reported last Monday.

Citing a source close to DirecTV, Buzzfeed.com said that DirecTV chief executive Mike White has told senior executives a deal had been reached and would be announced Sunday.

Reuters reported this week that AT&T was working with investment bank Lazard Ltd in talks for a potential takeover of DirecTV. (Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Gunna Dickson)

