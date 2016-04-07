FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. seen appealing MetLife exemption from 'too big to fail'
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 7, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. seen appealing MetLife exemption from 'too big to fail'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Obama administration sources familiar with the lawsuit over the designation of MetLife as “too big to fail” said on Thursday they believe that a U.S. government appeal of the decision in the case is likely.

Last month, a U.S. judge rescinded the federal government’s designation of the major insurer as “systemically important,” saying the government’s decision was “arbitrary and capricious.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday said the government would vigorously defend its authority to label nonbank firms, saying “the court imposed new requirements that Congress never enacted, and contradicted key policy lessons from the financial crisis.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.