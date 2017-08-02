FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
U.S. court puts Metlife 'too big to fail' case on indefinite pause
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 hours ago

U.S. court puts Metlife 'too big to fail' case on indefinite pause

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday decided to put the federal government's appeal in a lawsuit involving MetLife Inc. on indefinite pause to allow time for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to finish reviewing how the government determines non-bank financial institutions like the insurer are "too big to fail."

Last year, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rescinded the government's designation of MetLife, the country's largest life insurer, as "systemically important," a label that indicated it could devastate the financial system if it fails and which triggered heightened oversight. The administration of former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, appealed the decision.

Since then, President Donald Trump, a Republican, has ordered Mnuchin to review the designation process. In Wednesday's filing, the appeals court said the case "remains in abeyance pending further order of the court," and asked both parties to file motions on how the case will proceed by Nov. 17 or within 30 days of the issuance of the report, whichever is earlier. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.