U.S. district judge strikes down designation of MetLife as 'too big to fail'

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer on Wednesday struck down the designation made by the heads of the country’s financial regulatory agencies that major insurer Metlife Inc. is systemically important to the U.S. financial system.

MetLife had argued in court that the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) used a secretive and flawed process when, in 2014, it determined that a collapse of the insurer could devastate the U.S. financial system just as much as failure of a major bank such as Citigroup.

Collyer’s opinion is currently sealed, but parts may be made public next month, according to the order. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)