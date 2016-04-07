U.S. Treasury chief assails court opinion on Metlife

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Thursday criticized a federal court for striking down as “arbitrary and capricious” a decision by regulators to subject MetLife to toughened regulation as a “systemically important” financial firm.

“In overturning the conclusions of experienced financial regulators, the court imposed new requirements that Congress never enacted, and contradicted key policy lessons from the financial crisis,” Lew said in a written statement. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Andrea Ricci)