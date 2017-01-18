FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
US, Mexico, Cuba ready to sign "Doughnut Hole" deal in Gulf waters
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 18, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 7 months ago

US, Mexico, Cuba ready to sign "Doughnut Hole" deal in Gulf waters

Adriana Barrera

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The United States, Mexico and Cuba are ready to sign an agreement determining the territorial water limits in the Eastern Gap of the Gulf of Mexico, three diplomatic officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The talks on the agreement concluded at the end of 2016 after trilateral discussions began mid-last year, and the plan is to sign the accord before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20, the three officials said.

One of the three, who were speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal could be signed on Wednesday.

Believed to be rich in oil and gas deposits, the Eastern Gap is known as a Doughnut Hole, where jurisdictions overlap. (Additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington and Marc Frank in Havana)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.