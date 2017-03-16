FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 5 months ago

Mexico demands reciprocity in sweetener trade with U.S. - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico demands reciprocity in its refined sugar-for-fructose trade with the United States and it is unfair to "punish" its sugar industry, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, at a time of tensions over the pace of Mexican sugar shipments north.

Agriculture Minister Jose Calzada stopped short of echoing industry threats to sanction fructose imports if the spat over the U.S.-Mexican sweetener trade was not resolved, but said the government would examine what steps to take if the trade was not reciprocal. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by James Dalgleish)

