FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Mexico finalize suspension agreements on Mexican sugar -Commerce
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 20, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

U.S., Mexico finalize suspension agreements on Mexican sugar -Commerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday said that it has signed agreements to suspend antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of sugar from Mexico.

The finalized agreements include changes from the drafted agreements announced in late October. They raise the floor prices for refined and other sugars, changes the specification for refined sugar, and caps Mexican exports of refined sugar at 53 percent of total exporters, down from the 60 percent outlined in the draft, according to a statement from the U.S. Commerce Department.

The Department will suspend the investigations of sugar from Mexico without issuing final determinations. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.