U.S., Mexico finalize suspension agreements on Mexican sugar -Commerce

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday said that it has signed agreements to suspend antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of sugar from Mexico.

The finalized agreements include changes from the drafted agreements announced in late October. They raise the floor prices for refined and other sugars, changes the specification for refined sugar, and caps Mexican exports of refined sugar at 53 percent of total exporters, down from the 60 percent outlined in the draft, according to a statement from the U.S. Commerce Department.

The Department will suspend the investigations of sugar from Mexico without issuing final determinations. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)