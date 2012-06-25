FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. tomato farmers say want to dump Mexico deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. tomato farmers say want to dump Mexico deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. tomato growers on Monday said they have formally asked the U.S. Commerce Department to tear up a pricing agreement with Mexican producers that they say has become “a charade.”

Reggie Brown, executive vice president of the Florida Tomato Exchange, told Reuters U.S. producers want the pact voided so they can file a new anti-dumping complaint against Mexico.

The rare request comes in a dispute that dates back to 1996, when U.S. industry filed a petition accusing Mexican producers of selling in the United States at unfairly low prices.

Brown said the Commerce Department found that Mexican producers were dumping their tomatoes in the United States at nearly 188.5 percent below fair market value.

The department later agreed to suspend action on the petition and negotiate a “suspension” agreement with Mexican producers and exporters that established a minimum reference price for Mexican tomatoes in the United States.

In following years, two more suspension agreements were negotiated to replace the original pact, but the reference price barely changed, Brown said.

In the meantime, U.S. tomato imports from Mexico nearly tripled in value to about $1.8 billion last year.

“Over this entire period U.S. growers have been the victims of gamesmanship and evasive actions by Mexican growers,” Jimmy Grainger, president of the Florida Tomato Exchange, said in a statement.

“It’s time to end the charade and restore fair prices that reflect market reality”, he said.

The U.S. industry feels the best way to do that is to ask to withdraw its original petition and thereby terminate the current suspension agreement, so it can file a new case, Brown said. (Reporting By Doug Palmer; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.