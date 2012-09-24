FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Ferrari urges U.S. not to tear up tomato pact
September 24, 2012 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Mexico's Ferrari urges U.S. not to tear up tomato pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari on Monday urged the U.S. Commerce Department to renegotiate a 16-year-old tomato trade agreement, rather than give into election-year demands from Florida growers to tear up the pact.

“We believe the suspension agreement has worked well for 16 years,” Ferrari told Reuters in an interview. “It has been good for the industries and for U.S. consumers as well.”

Ferrari said it was “obvious” the Florida Tomato Exchange had timed its request to put political pressure on the White House ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential election.

