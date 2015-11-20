US loses WTO appeal in Mexican tuna dispute

GENEVA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization’s Appellate Body ruled against the United States on Friday in a dispute with Mexico over tuna labelling, upholding an earlier ruling issued in April that found U.S. rules discriminated against Mexico.

“The Appellate Body concludes that the United States has not brought its dolphin-safe labelling regime for tuna products into conformity with the recommendations and rulings of the (WTO’s dispute settlement body),” the WTO’s appeals judges said at the end of their 144-page ruling on the case.

The appeal ruling is final, and could lead to Mexico making a claim for retaliation against U.S. exports if it believes the United States has not brought its rules into line with the WTO ruling.