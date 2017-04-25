FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO lets Mexico slap trade sanctions on US in tuna dispute
April 25, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 4 months ago

WTO lets Mexico slap trade sanctions on US in tuna dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico can impose annual trade sanctions worth $163.23 million against the United States after winning a dispute over trade in tuna fish, a World Trade Organization arbitrator ruled on Tuesday.

Mexico had complained to the world body about U.S. tuna labelling rules that it said unfairly penalised its fishing industry, and had asked for retaliatory sanctions of $472.3 million, which it planned to impose on imports of U.S. high-fructose corn syrup. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

