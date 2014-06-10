FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami chef for celebrities dies after South Beach nightclub shooting
June 10, 2014 / 10:21 PM / 3 years ago

Miami chef for celebrities dies after South Beach nightclub shooting

Zachary Fagenson

2 Min Read

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 10 (Reuters) - A private chef who cooked for celebrities and members of the Miami Heat basketball team died on Tuesday following an argument in a South Beach nightclub that ended in a shooting.

Antaun Carl Teasley, 42, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“The victim was reportedly involved in a physical confrontation in the VIP area ... before he was discovered unconscious,” said Miami Beach police spokeswoman Vivian Thayer.

Miami Heat point guard Mario Chalmers said Teasley was his chef when he first got to Miami.

“So it’s tough. My condolences to his family and to him, to his kids,” Chalmers told reporters Tuesday morning, according to the Miami Herald.

The Heat are in the midst of their fourth straight appearance in the National Basketball League’s finals and are scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs in game three on Tuesday in Miami.

A website for Teasley’s catering company, Young Chef LLC, said he graduated from Pennsylvania Culinary Institute in Pittsburgh in 2000 before cooking for high-end steakhouse companies. He cooked for hip hop producer and artist Timbaland, basketball players Kendrick Perkins and Ricky Davis, and football player Roderick Woodson. (Editing by David Adams and Jim Loney)

