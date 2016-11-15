FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Former Miami budget director fights $450,000 SEC penalty
November 15, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 9 months ago

Former Miami budget director fights $450,000 SEC penalty

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A record $450,000 penalty sought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission against Miami's former budget director for securities fraud should be rejected as "massively unfair," a lawyer for the former official has told a federal judge.

In a brief on Monday in Miami federal court, lawyer Benedict Kuehne said Michael Boudreaux has been financially ruined by the SEC's case against him and is unable to pay a significant fine "now or at any time in the future."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fTOkeq

