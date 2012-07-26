FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami to declare "financial urgency" in labor talks-report
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

Miami to declare "financial urgency" in labor talks-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Miami city officials plan to declare “financial urgency,” a move that would allow the government to unilaterally alter employee contracts, the Miami Herald’s website said on Thursday.

Quoting Mayor Tomas Regalado, the newspaper said the declaration would be issued by City Manager Johnny Martinez on Thursday and would yield savings needed to balance the city’s $485 million annual operating budget.

“The unions are not cooperating with the process,” Regalado told the Herald. “We need to have a balanced budget.”

Regalado and city officials were not immediately available to comment on the report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.