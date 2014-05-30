Detroit airport terminal on lockdown after security breach

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - A terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Airport was placed on lockdown Thursday after a security breach involving a passenger, an airport official said.

The passenger passed through the security checkpoint at the airport’s McNamara Terminal around 8:45 p.m. and then walked out of an exit, returning though the same exit without submitting to rescreening, said airport spokesman Brian Lassaline.

Authorities located the passenger in the terminal, which is more than a mile long and has 121 gates, and were reviewing video surveillance before giving the all-clear, Lassaline said.

Until the lockdown is lifted, planes are being held at their gates and passengers are unable to enter the area “out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

The terminal is served by Delta Airlines and its partners Air France and KLM, according to the airport website. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)