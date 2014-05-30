FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Detroit airport lockdown ends, passenger behind security scare in custody
May 30, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Detroit airport lockdown ends, passenger behind security scare in custody

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with lockdown over)

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Authorities at Detroit Metropolitan Airport lifted on Thursday a lockdown that had brought traffic to a halt for nearly three hours after the passenger who triggered the security scare was taken into police custody, airport officials said.

The passenger passed through the security checkpoint at the airport’s McNamara Terminal around 8:45 p.m. and then walked out of an exit. He then returned though the same exit without getting screened again, said airport spokesman Brian Lassaline.

Authorities located the passenger in the terminal, which is more than a mile long and has 121 gates, and reviewed video of the incident before issuing the all-clear, Lassaline said.

The passenger was taken into police custody for further questioning, he added.

The terminal is served by Delta Airlines and its partners Air France and KLM, according to the airport website. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Miral Fahmy)

