Michigan school district 10-year bonds yield 4.29 pct
August 14, 2013 / 8:43 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ypsilanti Community Schools sold $18.62 million of revenue bonds on Wednesday through the Michigan Finance Authority with a 4.29 percent yield for bonds due in 10 years.

The school district’s debt sale via lead underwriter J.P. Morgan Securities comes after three other local governments in Michigan postponed sales in recent weeks after Detroit, the state’s largest city, on July 18 filed for bankruptcy.

The bonds were rated A-plus by Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services.

On Tuesday, the yield on 10-year, top-rated munis ended at 2.79 percent, according to Municipal Market Data.

