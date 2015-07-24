FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's upgrades Michigan's GO bonds to Aa1 from Aa2, outlook revised to stable
July 24, 2015

Moody's upgrades Michigan's GO bonds to Aa1 from Aa2, outlook revised to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Michigan’s general obligation bond rating one notch to Aa1 from Aa2, reflecting a robust growth rate and an improvement in the state’s financial position.

However, the ratings agency downgraded the state's outlook to stable from positive. (bit.ly/1RYBSuZ)

Moody’s also upgraded Michigan’s State Building Authority’s appropriation debt to Aa2 from Aa3 and Michigan Finance Authority’s Student Loan Revenue Bonds to Aa3 from A1.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

