Michigan matches U.S. jobless rate for first time in 15 years
May 20, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Michigan matches U.S. jobless rate for first time in 15 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent in April, matching the national jobless rate for the first time since September 2000, Governor Rick Snyder said on Wednesday.

The state, which is home to major U.S. automakers, was hit hard by the Great Recession. Its jobless rate regularly topped those of other states, hitting 14.9 percent in June 2009 before steadily falling.

Michigan’s rate for last month dipped to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent in March. The U.S. rate was unchanged at 5.4 percent.

“Reaching the national average after being dead last has been a priority as we’ve worked to reinvent Michigan,” the governor said in a statement.

Snyder, a Republican, said the state has cut its unemployment rate by more than half since the end of 2010. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Richard Chang)

